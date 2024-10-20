(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle United crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion at home yesterday and the fans were disappointed with some of the decisions from the manager.

Manager Eddie Howe decided to take off midfielder Sandro Tonali after the hour mark and the decision did not go down well with the Newcastle fans.

Tonali put in an excellent performance for Newcastle and his departure left Newcastle weakened in the middle of the park. In addition to that, Eddie Howe decided to take off the likes of Bruno Guimaraes as well. The Brazilian is one of Newcastle’s main sources of creativity and the decision to take him off was quite unpopular.

Similarly, Lewis Hall was taken off after an impressive performance as well. With Newcastle chasing the game, they could have certainly used players like Guimaraes, Hall and Tonali.

Newcastle have now suffered their second defeat of the Premier League season and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly. They will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they cannot afford to drop points against teams like Brighton.

While there is no doubt that Brighton are a quality team, Newcastle will have to perform better if they want to compete at the highest level in Europe.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s decision to take off Tonali was met with boos from the fans. It will be interesting to see if the Newcastle manager can win over the fans in the coming weeks.

This would be a good time for Joe Willock to find the form of the last few years. Sandro Tonali surprisingly withdrawn – to a smattering of boos – but something did need to change. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) October 19, 2024

There is no doubt that he has done an impressive job at Newcastle since taking over but some of his decisions have been quite unpopular and his in-game management has attracted a lot of criticism in recent months.