(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to a report from TBR Football, intermediaries have offered the striker to several English clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The French outfit signed him for a fee of around £70 million in the summer of 2023. He has not been able to establish himself as a key player for the club and it is no surprise that PSG wants to cash in on him.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an exit route. Newcastle could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals and creativity pull. Kolo Muani could share the goal-scoring and creative burden with the Swedish international.

Newcastle could use Randal Kolo Muani

The 2022 World Cup finalist has shown his quality in the Bundesliga in the past and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could be a useful player for Newcastle if he can hit top form.

It will be interesting to see if PSG are willing to sell him for a reasonable price. Newcastle are unlikely to pay a premium for him given his performances for the French club.

Kolo Muani has started just two league games for PSG this season and manager Luis Enrique is keen for him to move on. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can take advantage of his situation and sign him for a knockdown price.

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit if they want to do well across multiple competitions. Newcastle will be hoping to push for domestic trophies and secure European qualification. The French international attacker will certainly help them improve going forward.