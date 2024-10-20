Liverpool among clubs eyeing up €10m-plus transfer of La Liga talent

Raul Moro and Arne Slot (Photo by Octavio Passos, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of talented young Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, who is also on the radar of both Manchester City and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game and it would be intriguing to see him moving to the Premier League, where he seemingly has plenty of admirers.

According to Fichajes, Moro could move on the cheap, perhaps just over €10m, and this has the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Spurs taking a look at him.

Liverpool have often done well to find bargains and trust young players like this before they’ve really become big names, and it looks like Moro would be another fine find by their recruitment team.

Raul Moro transfer: Liverpool in race for La Liga talent

Liverpool could do well to strengthen their depth in attack soon as they currently face the worrying situation of Mohamed Salah being just a few months away from the end of his contract at Anfield.

It won’t be easy for LFC to replace Salah, and Moro probably isn’t in the category of players who can do that yet, but he would at least give Arne Slot more options and depth behind the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

Moro might well be tempted by the likes of Spurs and City as well, though the latter might be a tricky one for him in terms of regular playing time, as Pep Guardiola already boasts arguably the best squad in world football.

Liverpool or Tottenham would probably be better for the young Spaniard’s development if he does leave Valladolid any time soon.

Moro has two goals and one assist so far this season and could surely get better numbers than that if he were surrounded by better players like those at Liverpool.