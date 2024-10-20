Manchester United and Chelsea remain keen on centre-back transfer amid contract talks

Ronald Araujo has been eyed by Man United and Chelsea (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are still interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and will be monitoring his situation amid talks over a new contract at the Nou Camp, CaughtOffside understands.

The Uruguay international has been a top performer for Barca, though he hasn’t played yet this season due to being out with an injury, though it seems he’s still a key part of their plans.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken publicly about trying to keep Araujo and other key players, with talks over new deals seemingly taking place already or set to take place soon.

However, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd and Chelsea are still keen on Araujo, so could be prepared to make a move for the 25-year-old if there’s no progress over contract talks in the next few months.

Ronald Araujo transfer opportunity for Man United and Chelsea?

Araujo’s current contract expires in 2026, with the South American having last signed a new deal with the Catalan giants back in 2022, so that could mean there’s an opportunity to swoop for him next summer for a reduced fee as he’ll be just a year away from being a free agent.

United could do well to bring in Araujo if possible, as their current defenders haven’t been entirely convincing in recent times, with Lisandro Martinez inconsistent, while Matthijs de Ligt still seems to be settling in slowly after his summer move from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might do well to bring in upgrades on the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, who have not really lived up to expectations so far.

The Blues also lost veteran centre-back Thiago Silva this summer as he came to the end of his contract, so there should be room for someone like Araujo to come in as a long-term replacement.