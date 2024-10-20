(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are set to exile talented striker Rory Wilson to train on his own amid a contract dispute, according to reports.

The 18-year-old Scotland youth international arrived at Villa from Glasgow giants Rangers in 2022.

Since then, he’s clocked up a stunning record for Villa at youth level, netting 36 goals in 53 appearances for the U18s and U21s combined.

Wilson is yet to see any action for Villa at senior level but with a record of 17 goals in 26 caps for Scotland across various youth levels, it’s surely only a matter of time before he cracks first-team football.

However, if the latest reports are anything to go by, he may not do that at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa starlet Rory Wilson exiled to individual training

Wilson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but, according to Aston Villa News, the Midlands club are set to exile the young striker to individual training upon his return.

The teenager’s contract at Villa Park is set to expire at the end of this season and negotiations have been ongoing for months now with no agreement forthcoming.

Wilson’s contract situation is attracting the attention of rival clubs and if a solution isn’t found soon, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with another team in January, with Villa only receiving a compensation fee.

Inter, Bayer Leverkusen and Feyenoord are all understood to be admirers of Wilson according to CaughtOffside sources.

While Wilson has been sidelined, he has also been excluded from Aston Villa U21 team meetings due to his ongoing contract situation.

Aston Villa News’ report states that the player’s representatives are unhappy with what they deem as ‘coercive behaviour’ from the club. However, it’s still thought that a solution will be found to Wilson’s situation in January.

Even if he signs a new deal and gets brought into Unai Emery’s senior group, Wilson would have a hard time getting minutes thanks to the form of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran this season, with the pair netting 10 goals combined so far this season.