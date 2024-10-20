Man United & Man City could be set for major battle in the months ahead

Ruben Amorim is being eyed by both Man United and Man City (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly in the sights of both Manchester United and Manchester City for the months ahead amid some doubts over both Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola.

Ten Hag is struggling at Man Utd and his position may not be entirely safe, while Guardiola is a legend at Man City but is nearing the end of his contract and may perhaps be tempted to try a new challenge after such a long and successful career at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Todo Fichajes, this could mean both Manchester clubs will be battling it out to hire Amorim in the months ahead, with the Portuguese tactician certainly looking like an exciting candidate for top jobs such as these.

Hugo Viana is set to move to City as sporting director next season, so it could be that he’ll be keen to work with Amorim again, and that might perhaps give City some edge in this race.

Still, United might change manager sooner, while Guardiola might even still end up staying at City anyway.

Where next for Ruben Amorim amid United and City links?

Amorim has been linked with big clubs before, with Christian Falk previously telling us about Liverpool’s links with the 39-year-old.

It surely won’t be too much longer before we see Amorim taking over at a top English club, and the City links could perhaps serve well as a bit of a wake-up call for United.

MUFC surely can’t afford to stick with the highly unconvincing Ten Hag for much longer, even if he eased the pressure on himself a little bit with yesterday’s win over Brentford.

Amorim is not someone who’s going to be available forever, so if United take too long they could miss out on an ideal candidate, just as they arguably did with Thomas Tuchel, who has now taken the England job.