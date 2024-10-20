“I’m told” – Reporter drops worrying claim about how Man United staff feel about Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Some of Manchester United’s longest-serving staff members are unhappy following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The INEOS CEO won the race to become the Red Devils’ new minority shareholder, beating Qatar banker Sheikh Jassim to the £1.4 billion investment opportunity at the start of the year.

Now in charge of United’s sporting operations, Ratcliffe, along with right-hand man Sir David Brailsford and sporting director Dan Ashworth, are looking to restore the fallen giants back to their former glories.

Doing so is proving a lot easier said than done though.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe unpopular figure at Man United

The 72-year-old British billionaire has already made some tough decisions, including cutting 250 staff members and stopping Sir Alex Ferguson’s yearly ambassador salary.

Consequently, with some major shake-ups happening behind the scenes, unsurprisingly, morale among remaining staff members is worryingly low.

Speaking live on air, journalist and reporter Alex Crook explained how some of United’s longest-serving members of staff have been left feeling disheartened and downbeat by the recent changes.

“He’s [Ratcliffe] made a lot of changes behind the scenes,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“I’m told, actually, morale among long-serving staff members is not brilliant as a result of those changes.”

The next big decision Ratcliffe could face is deciding Erik Ten Hag’s future. The Dutch manager, despite coming back from one-nil down to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday, remains under huge pressure.

Thursday night’s Europa League game away to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will be crucial in deciding the 54-year-old’s Old Trafford future.