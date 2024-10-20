Tosin Adarabioyo got a yellow card, William Saliba got a red (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo got just a yellow card for a challenge that looked in many ways almost identical to the one that saw William Saliba sent off for Arsenal against Bournemouth yesterday.

Watch below as Tosin was pretty much the last man here, and bundled down Liverpool forward Diogo Jota when he seemed to have little chance of getting the ball, so what exactly is different about this from what Saliba did in the first half of Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth yesterday?

During Sky Sports’ coverage, Gary Neville and former referee Mike Dean attempted some explanation, but we’re not sure Arsenal fans will be convinced as it seems all these marginal decisions seem to go against them but not everyone else…

Was Tosin lucky to not see red here? ? pic.twitter.com/6DHRQufs1L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2024

Neville said: “The difference to the Arsenal one from yesterday is that there are defenders around him. It’s clumsy from Tosin. Colwill is close to it and the ball is moving away but it won’t help Tosin’s confidence.”

Dean added: “There’s too much doubt there as the ball is angling towards the assistant referee on the far side so it’s completely different to yesterday.”

Tosin Adarabioyo lucky not to get the William Saliba treatment?

Tosin made it into the Chelsea starting XI today despite not being a regular starter so far this season, and he’s now walking a tightrope for a large chunk of this big game at Anfield.

Blues fans perhaps won’t be too convinced by the former Fulham man, who really looks like he got quite lucky with some lenient refereeing here.

It will be interesting to see how Tosin copes in the rest of this game as he now can’t afford another mistake, with this incident perhaps one that could have been avoided if he’d been in a better starting position to begin with.

It remains 0-0 at the time of writing.