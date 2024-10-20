27-year-old Chelsea star set for just second league start against Liverpool

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Tosin Adarabioyo is in line to make just his second league start of the season when Chelsea travel to Anfield on Sunday.

The Blues are preparing to take on Arne Slot’s in-form Liverpool in what is a clash of the titans.

Despite their struggles in recent seasons, the Blues are in great form and are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches.

Liverpool have been equally as impressive and sit one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Consequently, ahead of today’s mammoth encounter, all eyes are on which 22 players will trusted to feature.

Tosin Adarabioyo set to start for Chelsea against Liverpool

And for Chelsea, one position that could see a rare starter is at centre-back.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Enzo Maresca is preparing to start Adarabioyo.

The London-born defender joined the Blues on a free transfer from Fulham during the summer but has yet to make a real impact at Stamford Bridge.

Adarabioyo has mostly been used in the EFL Cup, with Maresca preferring Wesley Fofana over the 27-year-old.

France’s Fofana won’t be featuring against Liverpool though. The former Leicester City centre-back was forced off in the second half during Chelsea’s 3-0 win over West Ham just before the international break and isn’t yet fit enough to make a return.

Sunday’s blockbuster at Anfield is set to kick-off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.