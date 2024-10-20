Spurs youngster is Premier League’s second-highest-paid teenager, but still £40k short of Man Utd star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur had a quiet summer transfer window but where they did invest heavily was in young talents.

Dominic Solanke was the only major senior arrival of the summer for the Lilywhites. However, Spurs still spent big to secure the signings of four teenagers in Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-hyeok — the latter remaining on loan in South Korea until January.

And Spurs haven’t cheaped out on their young talents’ salaries, either.

According to Capology, Archie Gray is the Premier League’s second-highest-paid teenager, with the former Leeds starlet bagging £75k per week — although that’s still £40k per week short of top teenager earner Leny Yoro of Man Utd.

Spurs also have Odobert in fifth on £25k per week, while Swedish midfielder Bergvall earns £15k per week.

Archie Gray’s eye-catching start at Spurs

Given the talent at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal, you would have been forgiven for thinking Gray would have to remain very patient as he awaits chances at Spurs.

However, the England youth international has made a positive start to life in North London.

Gray has already made four substitute appearances in the Premier League, clocking up 33 minutes so far.

And in the cups, the 18-year-old has enjoyed even more success, playing the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s Europa League and EFL Cup ties against Qarabag, Ferencvaros and Coventry City, respectively.

Gray was lauded for his versatility during his Leeds days and already this season, he’s played as a centre-back, right-back and central midfielder for Spurs. Against Qarabag, he started at the heart of defence before switching out to left-back.

“It’s incredible how he just adjusts and he’s able to bring his game to wherever we put him,” said manager Postecoglou.

Up next for Spurs is a Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar in which Gray will hope for another full 90 minutes.