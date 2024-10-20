(Photos by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

The 27-year-old defender has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge and a move away from the club would be ideal.

According to a report from TBR Football, Chilwell is not a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans going forward and it would be ideal for him to move on.

The player has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well and Chelsea are willing to sanction a loan exit in January.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham United, Fulham and Brentford are also keeping tabs on his situation. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can get the deal done.

Ben Chilwell would improve West Ham

West Ham could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit. The 27-year-old Chelsea defender has proven his quality in English football in the past and regular football at West Ham could help him get back to his best.

If he can regain his confidence and form in the coming months, he could prove to be an asset for the Hammers. The fact that he will be available on loan in January makes the move a no-brainer. It would be an inexpensive addition and West Ham will be able to improve their defensive unit.

Chilwell will be desperate for regular football and he will look to prove himself in the English top flight once again. His hunger to succeed will be an added bonus for West Ham if they can get the deal done.

Chelsea paid £50 million to sign the defender and he earns around £200,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge. It is fair to assume that he will have to take a pay cut in order to secure a move away from the club in January. West Ham are unlikely to be able to afford his wages.

it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.