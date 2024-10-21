(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s emphatic 4-1 win over West Ham saw James Maddison substituted at half-time, a decision that has since sparked discussion.

Despite providing the assist for Dejan Kulusevski’s first-half equaliser, Maddison was replaced by Pape Matar Sarr at the break with the score tied at 1-1.

Ange Postecoglou’s tactical adjustment proved effective, as Spurs netted three goals within eight minutes after the break, securing a dominant victory.

Mick Brown: Postecoglou won’t be afraid to drop James Maddison

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has now commented on Maddison’s situation, suggesting that Postecoglou won’t shy away from making bold decisions, including dropping key players like Maddison if it benefits the team.

Brown pointed out that while the England international is a gifted playmaker, his impact can sometimes diminish in tightly contested matches, particularly when the game doesn’t flow in a way that suits his strengths.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said:

“I appreciate what James Maddison can do. But it’s almost as if the game has to be run for his benefit, whereas the elite players in his position put their stamp on the game and dictate the way it’s played.”

“If it’s a 50/50 battle of a game, he can go missing. From what I’ve heard, the manager could look to drop him from the starting XI from time to time. He won’t be afraid of making big calls and that is one that he may have to make.”

“Postecoglou will be looking at who they’re playing against, and will change his system to suit the game.

“Maddison might be able to take advantage of teams that are weaker in midfield, for example, but in games like the one at the weekend they can leave him out.

“We saw against West Ham the difference that dropping him out of the side can make, and I’d expect to see that on a more regular basis now.”

While Maddison remains a crucial part of the squad, his substitution against West Ham shows that Postecoglou is ready to adapt and make the necessary decisions to keep Spurs competitive.

Despite his quality, he has not been the most consistent in his performances this season. He was criticised for his performance against Arsenal last month, and was also slammed for being “sloppy” during win against Manchester United.

As Tottenham continue to refine their approach under Postecoglou, Maddison’s role could be adjusted in the coming fixtures, especially against stronger opponents.