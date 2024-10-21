Potential boost for Liverpool: Arsenal duo not spotted in training raising doubts for weekend clash

Arsenal are dealing with key injury concerns as they prepare for their crucial Premier League match against Liverpool.

Both Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber were absent from training today, raising doubts over their availability for the weekend fixture.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber not spotted in Arsenal training

As reported by Sky Sports News, this development adds to the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side, which is coming off a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The loss further dented their Premier League title challenge and raised concerns about their form.

In the Bournemouth match, Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm, particularly after William Saliba was sent off in the first half for a last-man foul.

Despite some impressive saves by David Raya to keep the scoreline level, the Gunners eventually buckled under pressure. Bournemouth’s Christie broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining, and a late penalty from Kluivert sealed the 2-0 result, leaving Arsenal with plenty to improve on before their next fixture.

As the Liverpool clash approaches, Arsenal face additional challenges. Bukayo Saka, one of their standout players this season, missed training, casting doubt over his availability for the upcoming game.

Given Saka’s pivotal role in the attack, his absence could severely limit the Gunners’ offensive threat against a strong Liverpool side.

Adding to Arsenal’s woes, Jurrien Timber, signed for £34 million in the summer, is still recovering from a muscle injury and was also missing from training.

Timber’s continued absence complicates Arsenal’s defensive plans, particularly with Saliba unavailable due to suspension following his red card against Bournemouth.

Club might appeal William Saliba’s red card

The Frenchman’s sending off has sparked a debate over the consistency of officiating, as Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo committed the exact same foul during the game against Liverpool but only got a yellow card for it.

It remains to be seen whether the club appeals on the red card after Arteta confirmed that he has left it for the club to decide.

If Saka and Timber do miss out on the game this weekend, Arsenal’s squad depth will be tested. Meanwhile, Liverpool could see this as an advantage heading into the weekend fixture.

The Gunners will be hoping for swift recoveries from their key players as they aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and reignite their Premier League title charge.