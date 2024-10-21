(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain flop Randal Kolo Muani by his agents.

The Premier League club have been made aware of Kolo Muani’s availability after PSG manager Luis Enrique has decided to allow the player to leave the club.

Following his big money move from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, the France international attacker has failed to live up to the expectations.

He is the back up option to first choice attacker Goncalo Ramos and has only been getting the opportunity to play because Ramos was injured.

PSG have decided to sell a number of their fringe players and Kolo Muani is one of them.

As per the report, Aston Villa are not the only club to be offered the chance to sign the PSG attacker.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been contacted by intermediaries to explore a move for Kolo Muani to the Premier League.

Despite his poor performances for his club, the attacker has been a regular member of the France national team squad.

Should Aston Villa explore a move for Randal Kolo Muani?

Unai Emery’s team are not in any desperate need to sign a new attacker because they already have good options at the club.

The Premier League side have Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in attack and when someone like Duran is forced to sit on the bench and play as a back up option, there is no need to bring another attacker at the club who will be further down the pecking order.

It is difficult to see Villa make a move for the PSG ace, who could be available in a cut price deal since the Ligue 1 club is desperate to let him leave.

Emery and the Villa owners have not hesitated when it comes to spending money on new signings in the transfer market.

The last summer transfer window was an example of how ambitious Villa are when it comes to signing players and showing their intent.

Emery’s side have entered the race to sign England international midfielder Angel Gomes, who could be available as a free agent at the end of the season, while midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been linked with an exit.