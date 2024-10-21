Contact made: Liverpool make approach over signing world class La Liga duo

Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo Goes have been linked with Liverpool (Photos by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly had initial contacts as they line up an ambitious double transfer move for Real Madrid duo Rodrygo Goes and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The pair are hugely important players for Los Blancos and it’s hard to imagine them being allowed to leave any time soon, though that seemingly hasn’t stopped the Reds from at least trying to get some form of dialogue going, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Liverpool fans will be excited by this update as Rodrygo could be a game-changing signing up front, giving the club just the upgrade they need on the inconsistent Darwin Nunez, while Mohamed Salah might also need replacing soon as he’s nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni transfer: Do Liverpool actually need the Real Madrid midfielder?

The Tchouameni links are also interesting, as there’s no doubt the France international is a top class player who might’ve seemed useful to LFC at one point, though that’s perhaps now more debatable.

Arne Slot already has plenty of depth in midfield in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo, so it’s not clear if it makes sense to prioritise someone like Tchouameni at this stage.

The improvement of players like Gravenberch and Jones in particular surely means Liverpool can focus on other areas of their squad for now, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that Rodrygo is a realistic target for them anyway.

The Brazil international has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and the arrival of players like Kylian Mbappe and Endrick hasn’t hurt his first-team chances for the moment.

That could make it tricky for Liverpool to convince Real to do business, while Rodrygo himself will also surely not be in any hurry to leave such a top club if he’s playing for them regularly and helping them keep winning major trophies like they did last season.