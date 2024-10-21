Jamie Carragher knows why Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender and football pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract at the club.

The Egyptian attacker was the architect of Liverpool’s 2-1 against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 32-year-old scored a penalty for the Reds and then provided an assist for Curtis Jones to score the winner in a competitive encounter for Arne Slot’s team.

Questions have been raised about the future of Salah since he has entered the final year of his contract with the club.

With nothing decided yet, speculation has started over where Salah will play next and MLS outfit San Diego and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the Premier League star.

However, Carragher believes that Salah will stay at the club so that he can break as many records as possible.

“He’ll have an eye on Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard by the end of this season, I would imagine,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, as reported by The Mirror.

“I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool.

“Of course they’ll be talking about money and length of contract, but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Mo Salah. He breaks all the records at Liverpool, but getting as far as he can up those lists, I think that’s a big part of his focus as a player.”

Salah’s future at Anfield remains uncertain and no update has been provided by the club about the contract talks between them and the player.

Salah has shown his world class level this season once again after scoring seven goals in all competitions for the Reds.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Mohamed Salah

His goal scoring ability and creativity is something Liverpool will not find easily in the transfer market if they allow Salah to leave.

The match at Anfield showed once again that despite the hype around Cole Palmer, it was Salah’s experience and quality that ultimately made the difference in the match.

Slot and his team should do everything in their power to keep Salah at the club. Their attack without him would look far less threatening and his contribution to their gameplay is crucial.