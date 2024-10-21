Christian Eriksen in action for Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly not holding contract talks with Christian Eriksen at the moment as a transfer away from Old Trafford looks all but certain in the months ahead.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the Denmark international is not currently negotiating a new deal with Man Utd, and it seems there’s perhaps little prospect of that changing, meaning he will most likely see out his current contract and leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

See below for the latest details from Romano, as all signs point towards one of Erik ten Hag’s first signings for United making a move away…

??? No contacts ongoing now between Man United board and Christian Eriksen over new deal. Current contract expires in June 2025 and it’s likely for Eriksen to leave the club as free agent. pic.twitter.com/kpcoaSMUkU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2024

Eriksen has been a useful squad player for United since he joined, but the truth is that the Red Devils haven’t seen the best of him at Old Trafford and it could now be for the best for both parties to go their separate ways.

Christian Eriksen transfer: What next for the Man United midfielder?

Eriksen may no longer be at his peak, but he’s had a fine career in Europe, and was at various points one of the best creative midfielders around.

That’s no longer the case, but at the same time he hasn’t lost all his ability, so could still have plenty to offer to a number of teams out there, even if they’re not quite at United’s level.

MUFC fans will hope a replacement is lined up, however, as there are arguably not really enough other creative players in Ten Hag’s squad right now.

Eriksen might not be quite the player to deliver that on a regular basis, but the 32-year-old would leave a gap that needs filling, and that would mean even more spending on what is already a pretty expensively-assembled squad, including several failed Ten Hag signings since he took over as manager.