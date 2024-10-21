(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle star Dan Burn has spoken about his long-term future, revealing his desire to finish his career with the Magpies.

Since joining Newcastle United from Brighton in January 2022, Burn has been a reliable and consistent presence in defence. His versatility and leadership on the field, along with his towering 6’7″ frame, have made him a fan favourite at his boyhood club.

Under Eddie Howe’s management, Burn has been an integral part of Newcastle’s resurgence, helping the team secure a top-four finish in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

His contract with the club was to expire in the summer of 2025, but the Magpies had the option to extend his contract by one year. The club triggered that clause in October, meaning the defender will now stay at the club until at least the summer of 2026.

Dan Burn wants to finish his career at Newcastle

Burn has expressed his desire to end his career at his beloved club. Speaking to iNews about his future on Tyneside, he said:

“I’d love to finish my career here.”

“I’ve moved back home now, my kids are back with their family, we get to see our family a lot and it was always the plan to finish my career here. We’ve just got to wait and see on that, we’ve got a lot of very good players here and we’re going in that upward trajectory so you’ve got to keep trying to go for as long as you can.

“I feel like I’ve been playing well this season, I’m not a player who is just going to be happy being a good trainer and sitting on the bench. I want to play and I do believe I can be playing in this team.”

This season, Dan has been one of the club’s top performers, establishing a strong partnership at the back alongside Fabian Schar in the absence of Sven Botman.

It has been reported that Eddie Howe is a big fan of the player and is pushing for the club to further extend his contract.

However, the club has been strongly linked with Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, and could make a big money move to sign him in coming transfer window.

If the Magpies can seal the transfer of Guehi, it will put doubts over the long-term future of Burn in the Newcastle side.