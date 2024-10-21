“Tempted by the opportunity” – Premier League manager interested in Man United job

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to former Manchester United chief scout and assistant manager Mick Brown, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is tempted by the opportunity to manage the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag is facing an uncertain future at the club after his team’s disappointing performances this season.

They are currently in 11th position in the league and in the Europa League, they have failed to win both their matches.

From defense to the midfield to the attack, they have failed to impress this season and that could cause Ten Hag to lose his job.

Some of the best managers in the world have been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Howe is one of them.

“I’ve heard he’d be tempted by the opportunity,” Brown told Football Insider.

“No matter the situation the club finds itself in, anybody would be temped by that offer.

“There are major problems which need overhauling, but it’s a great place to be and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Howe, I believe, would back himself to sort out some of those problems, and that would get the crowd on his side.

“He’s got a very good reputation. I’ve never worked with him personally but I’ve heard nothing but good things about him and his management.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ten Hag and whether he is the right man to take Man United to the top of English football.

Erik ten Hag needs consistent performances to keep his job at Man United

The standards at the club have been raised after the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new hierarchy and the scrutiny moving forward will be much more serious than it was before.

Despite winning the League Cup and the FA Cup, Ten Hag has struggled in the league and in European competitions.

The next few weeks are crucial for his long term future at the club and his failure to take the club to the top four of the Premier League will definitely cost him his job.

Vincenzo Montella is the latest name to be linked with the Man United job and the speculation in the media and the demands from the fans will only increase the pressure on Ten Hag but more than anybody else, he is responsible for the situation he is in right now.