Report: Liverpool star wants new three year mega deal to stay at the club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is holding out for a new three year contract at the club.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the last year of his contract at the club but the Merseyside club are not worried about the future of their star attacker.

Salah, who has scored five Premier League goals for Arne Slot’s team and was influential in his team’s 2-1 win against Chelsea at the weekend, wants to sign a new three year contract at Anfield which will take him to 2027 at the club.

Reports have linked the Premier League star with a move to the Saudi Pro League while interest from MLS side San Diego has also been reported.

However, Liverpool are not worried about his future at the club and they believe that the Egyptian attacker is keen on staying at the club.

Salah’s form under Slot has been fantastic this season and his performances have guided the Premier League giants to the top of the league, ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool have won ten of their first eleven games this season which is a club record and it shows how Slot has been able to turnaround the fortunes of the club in just a matter of few months.

Saudi clubs are trying to bring the prolific goal scorer to the Middle East where the likes of Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and other big name footballers are currently playing.

Mohamed Salah is showing his class once again this season

In all competitions this season, Salah has scored seven goals and provided six assists in just eleven games, showing that he is still at the peak of his powers even at the age of 32.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that he is confident of Salah signing a new contract at the club because he wants to break records and cement his place in the history of the best Premier League attackers.

The Reds are confident of keeping another star player linked with an exit from the club and that is defender Virgil Van Dijk. He has confirmed that talks are ongoing with the club over a new deal and both the parties are confident of reaching an agreement.