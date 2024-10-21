(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Liverpool’s chances of signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz depend on Xabi Alonso’s future plans.

The Germany international is waiting to make a decision on his future until he finds out what his manager is going to do.

Alonso was linked with a move away from Leverkusen with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested in his services.

However, the Reds appointed Arne Slot and Bayern Munich went with Vincent Kompany after both of them were rejected by the Spaniard who guided Leverkusen to the league title last season.

Alonso staying at the club encouraged Wirtz, who signed a new contract at the club but some of the biggest clubs in the world have taken notice of his brilliant performances with a view to a future move.

As per the report, Manchester City have been joined by both Liverpool and Arsenal as the clubs interested in signing the Bundesliga star.

Even without making new signings, the Reds have done well under Slot and their fine performances this season have shown that they could challenge for the Premier League title.

They had an underwhelming transfer window in the summer but that only means that they are ready to make some big moves next year.

Bayern Munich, as well as Real Madrid are interested in signing the promising young player.

The Bundesliga giants want to pair Wirtz with his Germany teammate Jamal Musiala while Real Madrid’s interest in Alonso could play a huge part in their intention to bring Wirtz to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Florian Wirtz could be a game changing signing for Liverpool

Wirtz could be the answer to Liverpool attacking midfield woes. Despite the presence of Mohamed Salah as the team’s leading goal scorer and creator, they need someone from the middle who can create chances as well as score goals.

Wirtz has shown his talent at the biggest stage and not only performed well for his club but he was also impressive at Euro 2024 in the summer.

He could be the attacking midfielder that could take Liverpool to the next level and if Slot can manage to bring him to Anfield, it would make a statement and show their rivals that they mean business.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Slot’s team could also get into a transfer battle with Manchester United and Arsenal to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.