BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - AUGUST 31: Cristian Lema (R) of Boca Juniors celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammate Kevin Zenon during a Liga Profesional 2024 match between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on August 31, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close eye on Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon as they assess potential reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

As reported by TBR Football, the two clubs have shown interest in the Argentine player, with the club expecting to lose their star player in the upcoming transfer window.

While Tottenham bolstered their squad over the summer, they remain open to making further additions in the winter if the right opportunity presents itself.

On the other hand, the Red Devils could see Zenon as a potential competitor to Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Several top clubs have expressed interest in Zenon, including Newcastle, Liverpool, Everton, Fulham, Napoli, Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, and Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most coveted players in South America, with scouts closely monitoring his progress over the past six months.

Fabrizio Romano also previously confirmed that numerous clubs have been keeping tabs on Zenon’s development.

Kevin Zenon’s impressive form

Zenon, who joined Boca Juniors from Unión Santa Fe for €3.2 million, has quickly become an influential player at the Buenos Aires club.

Last season, the Argentine midfielder showcased his versatility, scoring four goals and delivering seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. His career tally now stands at 10 goals and 17 assists, demonstrating his playmaking ability and attacking potential.

Although Tottenham and Man United already have several attacking options, they could still pursue Zenon to further strengthen their squad, particularly given his market value is estimated at around €10 million.

As the January transfer window approaches, both English clubs are expected to keep a close watch on Zenon’s situation. With several clubs vying for his signature, Zenon’s future could see him making the move to Europe as a key player for one of the continent’s biggest teams.