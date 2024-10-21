(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke’s decision to bench Manor Solomon has been questioned by former Leeds United player Michael Bridges following Leeds’ win over Sheffield United.

Leeds United beat an in-form Sheffield side 2-0, in what was a convincing win for the Yorkshire club.

Pascal Struijk gave the home side the lead in the 69th minute, and Mateo Joseph sealed the win with a goal in stoppage time.

What made the win even more impressive was the fact that Sheffield came into the game on fine form, having not lost a single league game this season, and not conceded a single goal since the 1-1 draw vs Norwich back in August.

Bridges questions Farke’s decision to bench Manor Solomon

Both Daniel James and Solomon returned from their respective injuries, but started as substitutes, as Farke decided to play the same team that started against Norwich.

Speaking to LUTV, Bridges expressed his surprise that Solomon did not start the game against Sheffield, especially after watching him train earlier in the week.

He said (as quoted by Leeds United News):

“For Daniel Farke not to put Manor Solomon in after what I witnessed at the training ground during the week, I don’t know how he’s not playing. But you’ve got to take it from the team that played last time.”

Manor Solomon joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham in the summer, but is yet to make a significant impact due to his limited playing time so far. He has only made 3 appearances so far, scoring none but assisting one. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in September, which saw him miss 29 days of action and 4 games.

However, those around Leeds have been impressed by what they have seen from the young winger, and consider him to be the perfect replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

While the 25-year-old has immense potential, his injury problems have not allowed him to fulfil his true potential so far. He showed incredible promise after joining Tottenham last summer as well, but suffered a serious meniscus injury which saw him miss almost the entire season, which ultimately resulted in the club loaning him out.

He will need to work hard to remain fit if he wants to continue making an impact at Leeds.