Mason Greenwood makes surprise decision on his career after Man United exit

Mason Greenwood, who was sold by Manchester United to Marseille in the summer, is refusing to give up on his England career, according to The Sun.

The attacker wants to speak to new England manager Thomas Tuchel before making a decision on his international future.

Greenwood is still hopeful of representing the Three Lions even after the controversies he was involved in at Man United.

Tuchel has become the new manager of England after Gareth Southgate decided to part ways with the Three Lions following Euro 2024 failure.

The German has become the England boss for the next 18-months and he will officially takeover from the start of 2025.

Greenwood is dreaming of playing for England and he feels that he could add to his one England senior cap.

The former Man United attacker was charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour in January 2022.

His career could have completely finished but he made a comeback, first on loan at Getafe then by joining Marseille.

In seven Ligue 1 matches this season for Marseille, the player has scored five goals, showing that he can still perform at the top level despite spending a considerable amount of time away from the game.

A source told The Sun:

“Mason knows his chances of playing for England again are very slim. But he wants to check with the FA and Tuchel now he has been appointed, to see what they think.

“He is determined to play at the highest level and that means the World Cup. So if England don’t want him, he’ll switch to Jamaica and try and get to the 2026 World Cup that way.”

Mason Greenwood should forget about playing for England again

Southgate and interim manager Lee Carsley both showed no desire to being Greenwood back in the England setup.

Tuchel and the Football Association will keep it that way since bringing back Greenwood to the England team would invite unnecessary criticism from the fans and the media and Tuchel would not want to start his England tenure in such a way.

Playing for Jamaica is looking like the only option for Greenwood now and not just because of the controversy surrounding his career, also because the Three Lions have too many attacking options in the squad who can play in Greenwood’s position.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Jarrod Bowen have all emerged as brilliant players since Greenwood last played for England.

The former Man United attacker has been linked with a controversial move to Liverpool.