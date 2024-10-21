Manchester City injury boost as star now looks set to return ahead of schedule

Oscar Bobb with his Man City teammates (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

There’s some positive Man City injury news to report as it looks like Oscar Bobb is reportedly in line to return to action for the club earlier than expected.

The talented young Norway international has missed the start of this season, but he’s certainly a player Pep Guardiola would surely have given more opportunities to if he’d been fit, as he’s shown plenty of potential whenever he has managed to make an appearance for the Man City first-team.

According to the Sun, it now looks like Bobb is expected back sooner than expected, with the report noting that an injury in pre-season looked like ruling him out for the rest of this calendar year.

Now, however, the Sun state that Bobb could be back in training in early December, so that’s a huge boost for the 21-year-old, and something that City fans will surely be looking forward to.

Oscar Bobb – what can he achieve in a Man City shirt?

There’s plenty of competition for places in this City squad, so it won’t be easy for a relatively unproven young player to break through, as we previously saw when Cole Palmer ultimately ended up leaving the Etihad Stadium in order to take the opportunity to join Chelsea, where he’s played more and become a real star name in the Premier League.

Bobb will hope he can get fit again and make an impression in training, as one imagines there should be some opportunities for him over a long season with plenty of games in different competitions, and what will inevitably be some injuries and suspensions to other key players from time to time.

If it doesn’t work out for Bobb this season, could we see him follow Palmer with a move to Chelsea, or perhaps another top side with a bit more room in their squad for him?

Man City needed this positive injury news

In truth, even if things are still going very well for City on the pitch this season, Guardiola and co. could do with more positive news on the injury front as star player Rodri is set to miss the entire season.

It’s also been a challenging few months for Kevin De Bruyne, who missed chunks of last season and who has had a few niggles again this term, which is perhaps inevitable for a player of his age.

There’s also the ongoing issue of the 115 charges against them being investigated, while the influential and long-serving Txiki Begiristain will be leaving as sporting director at the end of the season.