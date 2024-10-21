Flop Palace sold for cheap has just won Golden Boot award

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace attacker Christian Benteke has beaten Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to win the Golden Boot award in the MLS.

The Belgian attacker plays for Major League Soccer club D.C United and he has beaten two of the best attacking players who have played the game to win the Golden Boot Award in the United States.

The former Premier League attacker has scored 23 goals in 30 appearances for the MLS team, helping them finish in tenth position in the league.

He has become another player who has gone on to leave the Eagles and become successful, just like Michael Olise has done at Bayern Munich after leaving in the summer transfer window.

Your 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner, Christian Benteke! 👏 MLS Golden Boot presented by @Audi pic.twitter.com/a8dAjyNHUh — D.C. United (@dcunited) October 20, 2024

It is an amazing individual achievement for Benteke, who has shown that he can outperform players like Messi and Suarez.

Palace are currently sitting in 18th position in the Premier League and Benteke is someone who could have contributed to their cause.

In seven Premier League matches this season, Oliver Glasner’s team have only scored five goals which shows how poor they have been when it comes to scoring goals.

Crystal Palace need an attacker like Christian Benteke

The arrival of Eddie Nketiah at the club has not changed much for them while Jean-Philippe Mateta has failed to replicate his form of last season.

Crystal Palace are struggling so much that Glasner havs been linked with an exit from the club and a move for David Moyes, who part ways with West Ham United over the summer, has been suggested.

New Palace signing Ismaila Sarr is already being linked with a move away from the club after only joining the club in the summer which shows that the problems at the club are much deeper than people believe.