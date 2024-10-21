Liverpool could be handed major transfer boost thanks to Tottenham star

Could Real Madrid sign Pedro Porro instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold? (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly have been handed a big boost as Real Madrid are now eyeing Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro as well as Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is nearing the end of his Liverpool contract and his situation looks a real worry for Arne Slot and other key figures at Anfield, as one imagines top clubs will be hovering to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer.

However, although Alexander-Arnold is one of the names on Real Madrid’s list, it seems they also like Spurs ace Porro after his impressive form in the Premier League, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Liverpool fans will hope that Los Blancos end up focusing on Porro instead of Alexander-Arnold, which could then boost their own hopes of convincing their star player to stay and sign a new deal on Merseyside instead.

Pedro Porro to Real Madrid instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Porro certainly looks like a tempting option for Madrid, but one imagines Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation surely means he’s the more realistic option for the Spanish giants, as Spurs won’t be under any pressure to sell a player who has a contract until 2028.

Still, the fact that Real are at least looking at other options perhaps means they won’t go all in on Alexander-Arnold, and that alone might make the player think twice about the move, as he’ll surely want to be a valued and important player wherever he goes next.

For one thing, Carlo Ancelotti already has Dani Carvajal at the club, even if he’s currently injured, so that means Alexander-Arnold might already be facing a tricky situation if he moves to the Bernabeu, whereas he knows at Liverpool he’s surely going to keep being one of the first names on the team sheet.

It will be interesting to see how this Porro and Alexander-Arnold saga plays out in the weeks and months ahead.