Richard Keys advises goal machine against signing for West Ham United

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Football presenter Richard Keys has advised Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush against joining West Ham United.

The attacker has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world after his brilliant start for the German giants this season.

He has already scored eight goals in six matches this season, showcasing his talent at the highest level.

As per GiveMeSport, the Hammers are looking to bring the Egyptian attacker to the club to solve their goal scoring issues.

Julen Lopetegui’s spell at the club is off to a disappointing start with most of his new signings failing to make an impact at the club.

Keys made the remark on beIN Sports on Saturday, as reported by West Ham Zone.

The experienced presenter said:

“He was linked with West Ham. If I’m him I’m setting my sights a lot higher.”

The Hammers currently have the options of Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Niclas Fullkrug at the club and all three of them have struggled.

Antonio is clearly past his best while Danny Ings has never really shown his true talent at the club and Fullkrug is going through some fitness issues.

The Premier League club have invested heavily in their squad in the summer transfer window but they are 15th in the league and struggling to perform.

West Ham United need a new prolific attacker

A new striker coming to the club cannot be ruled out since they are having a difficult time in front of goal.

The club hierarchy believed that getting rid of David Moyes and bringing in Lopetegui at the club would change their fortunes but so far they have struggled to perform well this season and the signs are not looking good.

Their latest defeat came against Tottenham who beat them 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell but they face competition from other Premier League clubs.