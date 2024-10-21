Jamie Carragher urges Chelsea to sign replacement for star who struggled against Liverpool

Jamie Carragher says Chelsea need to replace Robert Sanchez (Photo by Henry Browne, Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has discussed Chelsea’s goalkeeping issues after a poor performance from Robert Sanchez in the Blues’ defeat at Anfield yesterday.

The Spanish shot-stopper has never looked entirely convincing in his time at Stamford Bridge, though he seemingly remains the number one under Enzo Maresca for the time being.

Carragher thinks that could be an issue for Chelsea, though, as he’s been quoted by Goal as singling out Sanchez for criticism, saying the west London giants need to make a better signing in goal if they are to get back to where they want to be.

Chelsea have already been busy under their owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, with huge investments made into some of the finest young players in the world, though Sanchez has perhaps been a bit of an underwhelming buy.

Robert Sanchez transfer: Who should replace the Chelsea goalkeeper?

CFC fans might well have a few names on their list as options to sign in goal, but it’s also worth remembering that talented young ‘keeper Filip Jorgensen made the move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It may well be that Jorgensen has it in him to replace Sanchez, so Maresca could do well to give the talented 22-year-old a run of games at some point.

“The goalkeeper is so poor. It was a poor touch from Curtis Jones really, and it’s poor from the goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez,” Carragher said on an incident in yesterday’s game between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

“Sanchez has got to go and win that ball. Jones should be terrified that a goalkeeper is coming towards him. You have got to get there and hope it hits you in the face and you keep it out. Chelsea need a new goalkeeper if they want to get back to where they want to be.”