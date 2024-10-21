Chelsea fans will be concerned as Enzo Maresca is “very happy” with under-performing star

Chelsea's Robert Sanchez and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Carl Recine, Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans probably won’t be too impressed to hear that manager Enzo Maresca is seemingly very happy with Robert Sanchez as his number one goalkeeper.

The Spanish shot-stopper looked impressive during his time at former club Brighton, but he’s not quite managed to make the step up since moving to Chelsea last season.

Sanchez is one of the main names coming under fire after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool in yesterday’s big game, and it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will realistically last much longer as the club’s first choice with the talented young ‘keeper Filip Jorgensen waiting in reserve.

Still, for now, Maresca has been quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying he’s very happy with Sanchez, so that could mean he’s set to be given another chance to turn things around for himself…

? Enzo Maresca: “I'm very happy with Robert Sanchez, he's doing fantastic with us”. “Not only in building from the back but also making saves”, told BBC. pic.twitter.com/mXi9GcuKIr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2024

Chelsea fans have had to be patient with a lot of players in this current squad, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali making plenty of changes since they purchased the club from previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Still, Sanchez is one of the signings that just doesn’t seem to have worked, and Maresca would probably do well to come to terms with that and start thinking about using Jorgensen instead, or indeed signing another ‘keeper.

Can Robert Sanchez cling on as Chelsea number one?

Chelsea have had some great goalkeepers in the past, with Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois previously proving to be legendary between the sticks for the west London giants.

That’s the standard that’s been set at Stamford Bridge, and for now it looks like Sanchez is still some way off reaching those high standards set by his predecessors.

Sanchez is far from the only recent CFC signing to prove underwhelming, however, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and perhaps even Enzo Fernandez just not looking worth the big money that’s been spent on them.