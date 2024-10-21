“I’d say…” – Club chief won’t entirely rule out Arsenal transfer target leaving as early as January

Frederico Varandas of Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photos by Gualter Fatia, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has not ruled out the prospect of star player Viktor Gyokeres possibly leaving in the January transfer window, even if he concedes it looks very difficult for his club to let the rumoured Arsenal target go in the middle of the season.

The Gunners have long been linked with Gyokeres, and most recently a report from Fichajes stated that they’re leading the race for the Sweden international’s signature.

One imagines Sporting will do all they can to keep hold of Gyokeres for as long as possible, but Varandas has admitted that nothing is impossible in football, even if a January deal looks difficult for his club.

See below for Varandas’ quotes as relayed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano…

??? Can Viktor Gyökeres leave Sporting in January? Sporting president Varandas: “It’s very, very difficult. Impossible is nothing in life so I can’t say that… but I’d say very, very difficult and complicated”. pic.twitter.com/9zxpX18Dfp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2024

Gyokeres has been on fire since joining Sporting and the Portuguese giants will surely be able to sell him for a huge profit, but at the same time they’ll also want the qualities he brings, and replacing him in the middle of a campaign would likely be very challenging.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer: Should Arsenal sign the Sporting goal machine?

Arsenal are understood to be in the market for a striker at the moment, but the north London giants might have to wait until the summer for an ambitious big-name deal like this one.

One imagines they’ll also have other names in mind, with Gyokeres likely to be expensive and also not the youngest elite forward out there, with a lack of experience in one of the top five leagues also a factor to consider.

For now, Arsenal have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as options up front, while Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and loan signing Raheem Sterling can probably also fill in there, though a top centre-forward surely has to be a priority for next summer.

Gyokeres could be an option worth looking into, but January seems unlikely, even if some reports have suggested otherwise.