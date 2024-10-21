“Talks are ongoing” – Liverpool given positive update on hugely important deal

Virgil van Dijk with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that talks are ongoing over his new contract with the Reds, in what surely has to go down as a positive update from the Dutchman on his future at the club.

Van Dijk is nearing the end of his current Liverpool deal, which could mean he becomes a free agent next summer, but it seems he’s discussing an extension to stay at Anfield for a bit longer, even if nothing’s been finalised yet.

The 33-year-old is no longer quite at the peak of his powers, so that might be an issue that needs resolving, as he might want a longer deal than Liverpool are willing to offer a player of that age.

Still, at the same time it’s surely worth keeping a world class player and experienced leader like this for a bit longer, with some big names in recent times showing that they can still play on well into their late 30s, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiago Silva and Luka Modric.

Virgil van Dijk’s positive hint on a new Liverpool contract

See below as Fabrizio Romano posted this update from Van Dijk on his situation…

?? Virgil van Dijk confirms: “Talks are ongoing with the right people to discuss my new contract at Liverpool”. “When it’s time to make a decision, you guys (the media) will know it as well”. “But now my full commitment & focus is on Liverpool, to be successful this season”. pic.twitter.com/ohsjcC5JAN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2024

Van Dijk is not the only big name whose future will be a concern for Liverpool at the moment, as they also have both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold edging ever closer to being free agents as well.

All three of these players remain vital to LFC, so if there’s at least a hint that Van Dijk is still talking with the right people, as he says, then that’s something to give Reds fans hope.

While all three deals are of course separate, it might not be the worst thing if one big name publicly commits his future, as it might convince the others that Liverpool is also the right place for them to be.