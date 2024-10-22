Chelsea eye youthful duo, including Liverpool & Man United transfer target

Enzo Maresca and Antonio Silva (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Benfica’s youthful defensive duo Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo as targets to strengthen their back four.

The Blues could do with bringing in new defensive players as Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi have proven slightly disappointing, with Simon Phillips reporting that both their futures are in doubt as Silva and Araujo are eyed up.

Araujo can also play right-back, which could be another useful thing for Chelsea to factor in as they have had so many issues in that position due to the injury nightmare sustained by Reece James for the last couple of years.

Chelsea might face competition for Silva, however, with the report noting that Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on the talented 20-year-old.

Antonio Silva transfer: Could Chelsea bring in the Benfica youngster?

Silva looks a particularly exciting young talent and it perhaps seems inevitable that we’ll see him at one of the Premier League’s big clubs at some point.

The Portugal international might well be tempted by the CFC youth project as it should mean plenty of playing opportunities and a chance to develop and grow as part of a long-term plan.

However, it still remains to be seen if this Chelsea ownership will make their philosophy work, as we’re yet to really see a return on their considerable investment in the squad, while a frequent change of managers surely hasn’t helped move the project along smoothly.

Liverpool might therefore be more tempting, with the Reds rising as a real force under Jurgen Klopp and continuing strongly under Arne Slot this season.

There would also be a clear role for Silva at Anfield, where Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract and not getting any younger, meaning there will surely soon be some need for a long-term successor.

Man United, meanwhile, have already invested a lot in signings like Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro under Erik ten Hag, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be back in for yet another big-name central defender so soon, even if there could be some need to replace backup players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who surely don’t have long-term futures at Old Trafford.