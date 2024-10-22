Arsenal set to make crucial decision that will see Tottenham toppled

Arsenal want to increase capacity at Emirates Stadium. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Football continues to evolve as a sport and a business and to that end, Arsenal could be set to make a decision that will see them surpass rivals Tottenham.

Given how well Arsenal have been faring under Mikel Arteta, it could be said that the Gunners are well ahead of their North London rivals in terms of where their projects are at relative to each other.

Indeed, Alan Shearer has already indicated that he believes Arsenal are favourites for this season’s Premier League title, ahead of Man City.

Arsenal looking at making era-defining decision

One area where they they appear to be lacking is with regards to match day revenue, however, with The Times (subscription required) noting that Tottenham make as much as £6m per match at their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Almost 20 years ago when the Gunners took residence at the Emirates, moving from Highbury, the new stadium was seen as ahead of its time and state of the art.

Whilst its overall look and feel has stood the test of time, advances in technology and more has meant that the Emirates is now lagging behind.

With The Times report also noting that West Ham are also thinking of increasing the London Stadium capacity, Arsenal will really be put in the shade if they’re unable to increase their own capacity and upgrade facilities.

The sum total of the same should see that it follows that more money is available for players, as revenue would undoubtedly rise.

For the moment any talks remain exploratory, as it would appear that there are significant barriers to overcome if Arsenal are to push forward and make a bigger home stadium a reality.

Fans will arguably be waiting with baited breath too, as more seats mean more supporters can get to watch their heroes every other week.