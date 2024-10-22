Video: Very unfortunate moment results in Arsenal scoring breakthrough UCL goal

Arsenal took the lead in their Champions League clash through an own goal. (Pictures by Amazon Prime)

Arsenal took the lead in their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in fortunate circumstances as Gabriel Martinelli’s shot went in off the back of the post and in via the Ukrainian’s goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Shakhtar frustrated the Premier League side to a degree throughout the first half but the Gunners still created chances against their opposition, while the home fans were also treated to a lovely moment of skill from Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta’s men kept plucking away and eventually found a breakthrough with 29 minutes on the clock. It came in unfortunate circumstances for goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk as Martinelli’s shot cannoned in off the back of the post and in via the Shakhtar goalkeeper.

The Brazilian talent did not care how it reached the back of the net as the Premier League team are on course to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League.

Arsenal will hope to kick on in the second half as a positive result will put to bed their poor showing against Bournemouth at the weekend. The North London outfit lost 2-0 to the Cherries with the result leaving Arteta’s team four points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Arsenal’s hopes for the 2024/25 campaign and a good result against Shakhtar Donetsk will help kickstart it.

Watch: Gabriel Martinell scores fortunate goal for Arsenal in Champions League clash

Arsenal have the breakthrough goal ? It’s unfortunate for Dmytro Riznyk as Gabriel Martinelli’s shot canons back off the post and in via the Shakhtar goalkeeper#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/mWezszZjgf — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 22, 2024

Gabriel Martinelli's shot deflects off the back of Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper to give Arsenal the lead ?? pic.twitter.com/ePK4ERK8kj — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 22, 2024

Pictures by Amazon Prime and CBS Sports