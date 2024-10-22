“For 65 minutes”- Mikel Arteta names key factor in Arsenal’s sloppy second half performance vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal win. (Pictures by Amazon Prime)

Arsenal were 1-0 winners over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night but the Premier League club made hard work of the victory with Mikel Arteta explaining post-match the reason for their underwhelming second-half performance.

The Gunners came into the match with the Ukrainian giants looking to make it back-to-back wins in Europe having overcome PSG last time out, leaving the London club with a total of four points for the campaign.

Arsenal would pick up their second win in this season’s Champions League against Shakhtar with a first-half own goal from goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk helping Mikel Arteta’s men to all three points.

The Ukrainian side were lucky to go into the break just one goal down, however, they nearly made Arsenal pay for this in the second half. The English giants were very flat and invited pressure onto themselves throughout the second 45 minutes – the Premier League side also lost Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners’ biggest chance of the half would come from the penalty spot but Leandro Trossard would see his spot-kick saved, which summed it up.

Arsenal got away with their underwhelming second-half display and Arteta has stated after the match that it was due to fatigue, which was caused as a result of the North London side having to play the majority of their match with Bournemouth at the weekend with ten men.

“A bit of fatigue” contributed to poor Arsenal showing admits Mikel Arteta

Speaking after the final whistle, Arteta was happy with the three points against Shakhtar Donetsk but not Arsenal’s second-half performance.

The Spanish coach put it down to fatigue, telling Amazon Prime: “Very pleased with the result, to win in the Champions League is always difficult and important. I think there were two very different halves. In the first half, we were dominant and should have scored another two or three goals. We didn’t.

“In then the second half, I felt a bit of fatigue. For 65 minutes we played with ten men two and a half days ago. It was a big task and we lacked a bit of clarity, a bit more purpose with the ball and we left the game a bit more open.”

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend and Arteta will need his players in the best shape possible when the two Premier League title contenders go head-to-head on Sunday evening.