“I was really surprised” – Mikel Arteta criticised for one tactical error in Arsenal defeat vs Bournemouth

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has received some criticism for picking a midfield without any creativity in the 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Arsenal expert Charles Watts admitted he was surprised by Arteta’s selection in that area, even if the Spanish tactician had the obvious issue of Martin Odegaard being out injured.

Arsenal lined up with Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino in midfield, but Watts admits he immediately felt that looked like a trio that would struggle to provide much in the way of an attacking threat, and that’s precisely how it played out.

Even if it’s a big ask for a relatively unproven young player, Ethan Nwaneri might be a better pick in upcoming games as he’s more of a natural like-for-like replacement for Odegaard in terms of his qualities and playing style.

Watts clearly has a lot of faith that Nwaneri could do the job, so could Arteta take that gamble after his use of Rice, Partey and Merino clearly failed?

Arsenal’s midfield criticised – time for Ethan Nwaneri?

“It was just a really poor night for Arsenal and I don’t think the team selection helped,” Watts said as he reacted to the defeat at Bournemouth.

“I was really surprised that Arteta went with all three of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino in midfield. That always looked like a midfield that would struggle to create and that’s how it played out.

“With No Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka and with Gabriel Martinelli only starting on the bench, I would have liked to have seen Ethan Nwaneri start just to give the team a bit more creativity and attacking intent in those central areas.”

Nwaneri has had some first-team outings this season and looks a huge prospect, but it remains to be seen if he’s ready to start games regularly and take on the huge challenge of filling in for a world class creative midfielder like Odegaard.