Concern for Arsenal fans has key star twists knee and is replaced ahead of Liverpool clash

Riccardo Calafiori has picked up an injury. (Pictures by Amazon Prime)

Mikel Arteta is dealing with several injury issues within his Arsenal squad at present and Riccardo Calafiori may be added to the North London club’s list after injuring his knee in the Gunners’ Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal have been without Martin Odegaard in recent weeks, while Bukayo Saka picked up a fitness issue whilst away with England during the international break.

Both players were missed at the weekend as the Gunners fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth, which has left Arteta’s side four points behind league leaders Liverpool. Arsenal face Arne Slot’s team at the weekend and a win for the Merseyside club would be huge for their Premier League title hopes as it would put the Reds seven points clear of the London outfit.

Ahead of that clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal may have received another blow as Riccardo Calafiori went off injured during the English giants’ Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to Charles Watts, the Italian star twisted his knee after coming shoulder-to-shoulder with a Shakhtar player and moments later went down before being replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

A good old-fashioned shoulder barge ?#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/UwNZtBYCXu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 22, 2024

Riccardo Calafiori injury would be a huge blow to Arsenal

Ahead of the Liverpool match, the absence of Calafiori could have a big effect on the outcome of the match, especially considering that Arsenal will also be without William Saliba following the French star’s red card against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The duo have been key members of the London club’s backline and without them, Liverpool will be very confident heading to North London.

Calafiori has featured nine times for Arsenal this season and has started the Gunners’ last four Premier League matches.

The next few days will indicate if the defender’s injury is serious and fans of the Premier League giants will have their fingers crossed that his issue is nothing serious.