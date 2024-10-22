Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk confirmed team news: Brazilian duo start

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus start for Arsenal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal return to Champions League action on Tuesday night as the Premier League giants host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men have picked up four points on their Champions League adventure so far drawing with Atalanta on matchday 1 and achieving a big victory over PSG last time out. The North London club were excellent against the French champions and will be looking to continue that on Tuesday night.

Arsenal are also looking to bounce back from a disappointing result in the Premier League at the weekend as the Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth, leaving Arteta’s team four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka was a big miss for the London outfit at the weekend and the winger is still not available for the Shakhtar Donetsk clash.

Arteta has made two changes from the Bournemouth defeat with Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling being replaced by Brazilian duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Confirmed Arsenal starting 11

? ???????? ?? ? Saliba and Gabriel at the back

? Martinelli returns to the XI

©? Jesus leads us out Let's get back to winning ways, Gunners ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 22, 2024

As for Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian side have not made the start to the season they would have wanted as they currently sit fourth in their league and have yet to win a match in the Champions League.

Marino Pusic’s team drew their opening match 0-0 with Girona before suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last time out. This has left them 27th in the European standings and the Ukrainian team face a very tough task in trying to get points off of Arsenal.

Shakhtar were 1-0 winners over Kolos on Friday and Pusic has made one change from that victory with Danylo Sikan coming into the starting 11 for Newerton.

Confirmed Shakhtar Donetsk starting 11