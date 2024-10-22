Unai Emery has big plans for the future of Aston Villa (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Unai Emery has been a revelation at Aston Villa since moving to Villa Park in 2022 and fans of the Birmingham club will be delighted to hear that the Spanish coach has even bigger plans for the Premier League outfit.

The former Arsenal boss has turned around a struggling Villa team over the last two years and helped the club take a huge step forward last season as the Spaniard’s team secured a place in the Champions League for the 2024/25 campaign.

Aston Villa’s return to Europe’s biggest competition has begun perfectly as 1982 winners have secured victories in their opening two matches against Young Boys and Bayern Munich.

The 1-0 win over the Bundesliga giants was the height of Emery’s reign at Villa Park and the 52-year-old doesn’t plan on stopping there as Aston Villa prepare to host Bologna on Tuesday night.

The Spanish coach has told the press ahead of the game that he doesn’t plan on wasting time at the Birmingham club and hopes to be in the Champions League for many more years to come, which will help take his team to the next level.

Unai Emery has big plans for Aston Villa

“I don’t want to waste my time here, that is my message,” Emery said during his press conference via the BBC. “We want to achieve the objectives and one of them is to play in the Champions League.

“It is not about playing there only because of some circumstances. I want us to stay there for a long time. You have to be resilient

“We want to be strong in the idea in our mind and create a strong mentality to always break barriers.”