34-year-old French international set to plug massive hole at Leeds United

Daniel Farke is planning to sign Josuha Guilavogui for Leeds. Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Daniel Farke will have accepted he’d be under pressure at Leeds this season after not guiding the all whites to promotion at the first time of asking in 2023/24, so it appears that he’s planning to sign Josuha Guilavogui to help with their promotion push from here on in.

A brilliant 2-0 win over Sheffield United last time out compensated for their last-kick-of-the-match draw against table-toppers, Sunderland.

Josuha Guilavogui to help Daniel Farke and Leeds’ promotion push

A win against the Black Cats as well as the Blades would’ve seen Leeds clear at the top going into Tuesday night’s Championship fixture against Watford.

Not everyone appears to be pulling in the same direction, however, with one Leeds striker seemingly unhappy with his manager over a lack of opportunities.

Michael Bridges has even questioned one of Farke’s recent decisions too.

As it is, the German and his squad find themselves three points behind Sunderland and in third position, with a plethora of injuries to deal with.

Hence why a move for Guilavogui, per TeamTalk, would appear to make sense.

Although he’s now 34-years of age, the former French international – and free agent – has the requisite experience to be of value to a team that are chasing promotion.

A failure to go up this season would almost certainly sound the death knell for Farke’s time at the club, but it would also severely damage Leeds’ ability to get out of the Championship anytime soon.

The Elland Road outfit had to sell a number of their best players in the summer in order to balance the books for Financial Fair Play, and having to endure another cull next year would rip the heart out of the club once and for all.

If Guilavogui can hit the ground running and plug the hole in midfield, it’s possible that the next few games could be the most important in Leeds and Farke’s recent history.