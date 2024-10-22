Chelsea ask about £60m star who previously snubbed Arsenal transfer

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with Chelsea (Photos by Maja Hitij, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly asked for information on the situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as they continue to keep an eye out for potential signings up front.

The Blues have shown an interest in Vlahovic, who is valued at around £60m by Juve, though it’s seemingly felt that the Serbia international is happy at his current club and likely to sign a new contract, according to TBR Football.

Vlahovic has been a key player for Juventus, even if he hasn’t always quite managed to show his best form for the club, and it’s easy to see why someone like Chelsea might be interested.

The report from TBR Football also mentions interest from Arsenal, and notes that the 24-year-old previously turned down the chance to join the Gunners.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer: Is he what Chelsea need?

Chelsea currently have Nicolas Jackson in fine form up front, with the young Senegalese forward showing real signs of improvement after initially making a bit of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Still, Vlahovic would perhaps be a more reliable option up front for Enzo Maresca’s side, so it could be smart business by CFC to bring someone like him in to at least provide Jackson with more competition.

At the same time, though, it’s debatable if Vlahovic is really enough of an upgrade on Jackson to justify a big move, while the timing of it also wouldn’t make that much sense, as they’ve waited a while and been patient with Jackson, and it seems like it’s finally paying off.

Chelsea have a long-term project in place and although someone like Vlahovic might be tempting, it’s also surely worth showing a bit more faith in Jackson as he finally starts to show the potential that convinced the west London giants to sign him in the first place.