West Ham could rival Manchester United for one of their candidates to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by
Julen Lopetegui and Erik ten Hag (Photos by Alex Broadway, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly have former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic on their list of candidates in case they decide to part ways with the struggling Julen Lopetegui, though the German tactician is also reported to be admired by Manchester United amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag.

The latest on Terzic’s future is that West Ham are eyeing him up, as he remains available since leaving Dortmund at the end of last season, when his side lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid following a surprising and impressive run in the competition.

One imagines Terzic will have plenty of opportunities to work at a high level again, and now Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says that West Ham are alongside AC Milan as potential suitors

Terzic has also recently been linked with the Man United job in a report by the Sun, though for now there still hasn’t really been any sign of Erik ten Hag being close to being sacked by the Red Devils.

Could Man United miss out on Erik ten Hag replacement?

Ten Hag may have got United back to winning ways against Brentford at the weekend, but in general the team’s form has been really poor at the start of this season and the Dutch tactician surely won’t be afforded too many more slip-ups.

Terzic could then be an ideal candidate to come in and give the club something different, with the 41-year-old clearly one of the brightest young coaches in the game.

Edin Terzic to replace Erik ten Hag or Julen Lopetegui? (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool now hold key advantage over Newcastle in race for centre-back transfer
Harry Kane admits he is in awe of one Crystal Palace player
34-year-old French international set to plug massive hole at Leeds United

West Ham might struggle to convince Terzic to join if United are also an option, as it would surely be tempting to take on the challenge of bringing the glory years back to Old Trafford.

Still, change will surely be needed at West Ham soon as Lopetegui has made an awful start at the London Stadium since replacing David Moyes in the summer.

More Stories Edin Terzic Erik ten Hag Julen Lopetegui

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.