Julen Lopetegui and Erik ten Hag (Photos by Alex Broadway, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly have former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic on their list of candidates in case they decide to part ways with the struggling Julen Lopetegui, though the German tactician is also reported to be admired by Manchester United amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag.

The latest on Terzic’s future is that West Ham are eyeing him up, as he remains available since leaving Dortmund at the end of last season, when his side lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid following a surprising and impressive run in the competition.

One imagines Terzic will have plenty of opportunities to work at a high level again, and now Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says that West Ham are alongside AC Milan as potential suitors…

??? Former BVB coach Edin #Terzic is a candidate in case West Ham United decide to replace manager Julen Lopetegui ?? The 41y/o has a good reputation at #WHUFC, where he worked from 2015-2017 as assistant coach under Slaven Bilic. Terzic is open to a new challenge and has also… pic.twitter.com/PrWGrpwWqO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 22, 2024

Terzic has also recently been linked with the Man United job in a report by the Sun, though for now there still hasn’t really been any sign of Erik ten Hag being close to being sacked by the Red Devils.

Could Man United miss out on Erik ten Hag replacement?

Ten Hag may have got United back to winning ways against Brentford at the weekend, but in general the team’s form has been really poor at the start of this season and the Dutch tactician surely won’t be afforded too many more slip-ups.

Terzic could then be an ideal candidate to come in and give the club something different, with the 41-year-old clearly one of the brightest young coaches in the game.

West Ham might struggle to convince Terzic to join if United are also an option, as it would surely be tempting to take on the challenge of bringing the glory years back to Old Trafford.

Still, change will surely be needed at West Ham soon as Lopetegui has made an awful start at the London Stadium since replacing David Moyes in the summer.