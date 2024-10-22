24-year-old’s January departure could be key to Erik ten Hag saving face at Man United

Erik ten Hag will let Antony leave Man United on loan in January. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag often seems blinkered in his decision making at Man United, but letting Antony leave is likely the first stage in the Dutchman saving face at the club.

It would suggest that he’s finally beginning to admit his mistakes in the transfer market, with the £86m signing nothing but an incredible flop at Old Trafford.

Indeed, ten Hag apparently issued the player with a stern warning over his form recently, though it. appears to have had little effect.

Erik ten Hag will agree to loan Antony in January

After scoring just four goals in 42 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons (transfermarkt), his market value has plummeted to just €20m.

That’s seemingly led to a change of heart from the manager who, to date, had seem steadfast in his refusal to accept that any of his signings were anything but the best for the Red Devils.

It’s clear that Antony is no longer part of the club’s long-term plans, and to that end, Football Insider have noted that they are willing to even allow the player to leave on loan as early as January.

Given that he was the second most expensive Man United signing behind Paul Pogba, Antony’s sale is a tacit acknowledgment that ten Hag got it badly wrong.

If results don’t improve between now and the new year of course, then ten Hag himself might find he’s been given the old heave-ho.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought into the club with the idea of advancing the footballing side of the business in all aspects.

It’s obvious that United are continuing to go backwards on the pitch, sat as they are down in 12th position and already with a negative goal difference.

Only three of the bottom four clubs in the English top-flight have scored less too.

The clock is already ticking…