Farke claimed Leeds would’ve got promoted if 31-year-old wasn’t injured in 2023/24

Daniel Farke has praised Patrick Bamford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United missed out on promotion to the Premier League by a whisker last season, and Daniel Farke has suggested Patrick Bamford’s omission was one cause.

The striker, who is apparently growing frustrated with his lack of minutes, is considering leaving the club where he has spent the past six years.

That would be a disaster for the all whites, especially when you consider that he can still conjure up goal of the season contenders.

Daniel Farke pays Patrick Bamford huge compliment

The current Championship season is barely underway and Leeds are up there challenging, so in many respects Farke can’t be blamed for sticking with a winning team.

That is what Leeds were for large parts of the 2023/24 season, and it’s arguably no exaggeration to say that the injury to Bamford towards the back end of that campaign coincided with a run of form that saw Leeds pipped at the post to automatic promotion, and then beaten in the Play-Off final by Southampton.

“Patrick has been struggling in the last months with injuries and this is what we have to rebuild,” Farke said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds’ Tuesday night match against Watford.

“But no-one has to be concerned about his mental position, he is an unbelievably smart guy, an experienced guy.

“From the first day I walked in, I haven’t hid my appreciation of him. He’s a top class player.

“I’m 100% sure with a fully fit Patrick Bamford, we would be in the Premier League because we missed him in the run-in. It’s no coincidence including point average when he started.”

Although the 31-year-old won’t be happy until he’s back on the pitch, surely the thought of helping to lead the club to the promised land – at whatever point he gets his opportunity – will stop thoughts of walking out on the club.