Arne Slot feels “sorry” for 26-year-old currently absent for Liverpool

Arne Slot provides an update on Federico Chiesa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has admitted that it has been “difficult” for Federico Chiesa since joining Liverpool as the Italian continues to suffer due to missing an entire pre-season.

The build-up to a new campaign is vital for modern players as it provides a base to improve on throughout the rest of the campaign.

It was established over the summer by Thiago Motta that Chiesa was not part of his plans at Juventus and the new manager of the Turin club cast the 26-year-old to the side before joining Liverpool as part of a £12.5m deal.

This caused the Italy international to miss the entire pre-season and that has come back to bite him at the Merseyside club as the winger has suffered with fitness issues.

Chiesa has missed Liverpool’s last three matches and will not be part of the Reds’ squad for their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Since signing for the club at the end of August, the 26-year-old has featured only three times for a total of 78 minutes across successive games and Slot has admitted to feeling sorry for the new Liverpool star’s issues.

Arne Slot comments on the fitness issues of Federico Chiesa

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Leipzig, Arne Slot told the press on Tuesday that he feels “sorry” for Cheisa’s current situation while providing an update on the winger’s fitness.

“With Federico, although it is a bit more difficult, it is a bit more simple to explain,” the Dutch coach said via This is Anfield.

“He missed a complete pre-season, I’ve said this many times.

“And going to a league where the intensity may be higher than the Italian league, that makes it difficult for him to make the step towards the intensity levels the rest of the team is at.

“That has not so much to do with the Italian league or Premier League but has more to do with him missing a complete pre-season.

“Then it is so difficult for every player to, when the games are constantly there, to build them up towards the levels we are at.

“So, difficult to say, but it is a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of the training sessions all of the time.

“Feel sorry for him, but he’s signed a long-term contract so we will see what he brings for us.”