Harry Kane admits he is in awe of one Crystal Palace player

Harry Kane has tipped Adam Wharton for big things. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane clearly knows a thing or two about what it takes to get to the top, and he’s picked Crystal Palace ace, Adam Wharton, as a player to watch.

There are plenty of up and coming young players whose promise will surely excite the powers that be at St. Georges Park, however, with Wharton having his first taste of being around the England camp earlier this year, Kane is clearly in a good position to be able to comment.

Harry Kane has tipped Palace’s Adam Wharton for great things

Thomas Tuchel’s recent appointment as England head coach – something that Gary Neville believed should mean questions needed to be asked at Man United – could also be interesting for someone such as Wharton, given that the German will likely wipe the slate clean and pick players on their merits.

We Are Palace have noted, however, that Wharton is having to take painkilling injections in order to be able to play at the moment.

Therefore, it could be that Wharton will be rested at any moment, thus denying Tuchel the opportunity to run the rule over the 20-year-old star.

Certainly, the Eagles need him playing at his best after yet another defeat meant it’s now eight games without a win for Oliver Glasner’s side this season.

When asked by Goal who was a young player that people should watch out for, Kane was quick to look directly at the camera and simply say “Adam Wharton.”

It’s therefore imperative for club and country that the youngster is given the best opportunity of making the absolute most of his enviable talent.

If England are going to go on and finally win a major tournament rather than being the bridesmaid but never the bride, players such as Adam Wharton need to be at the forefront of that assault.