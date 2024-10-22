Chelsea join race for potential €100m transfer of England sensation

Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund has been linked with Chelsea (Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of exciting young English winger Jamie Gittens as he continues to impress at Borussia Dortmund.

According to Bild, the Blues are alongside Tottenham in eyeing up Gittens, who could cost as much as €100million after his superb breakthrough this season.

The 20-year-old has four goals and three assists in ten games so far this season, showing that he could undoubtedly have a big future in the game, and be a perfect fit for Chelsea’s recruitment model.

The west London giants have done well to bring in some of the best young talent from around the world in recent times, even if the policy as a whole has not quite yet had the impact on the pitch that many fans will have hoped.

Still, Gittens is a promising young player who could also make an impact straight away, so could be perfect to inject some quality into Enzo Maresca’s front three.

Jamie Gittens transfer: Can Chelsea lure the Dortmund star back to England?

One imagines Gittens might be tempted to play in England again after previously having spells in Chelsea’s academy, and other clubs such as Manchester City and Reading.

The England Under-21 international has really launched his career with Dortmund, but we’ve seen in the past that the Bundesliga outfit will cash in on their star names if the right offers come in.

We saw this with other talented young English players like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, who made big-money moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid, respectively.

Gittens looks like he could be the next to make a similar move, and Chelsea are a club who can surely tempt him with their project as they have shown they’re willing to give playing time to young talents.

Still, other top clubs will also surely join the race for Gittens’ signature if he carries on performing at this high level.