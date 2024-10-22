Club “now confident” of agreement with Liverpool transfer target

Arne Slot and Joshua Kimmich (Photos by Carl Recine, Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly confident of reaching an agreement with Joshua Kimmich over a new contract despite transfer links with Liverpool and others.

Kimmich is close to the end of his current deal with Bayern, which would have made him a free agent next summer, but Fabrizio Romano now reports that the Germany international seems increasingly willing to discuss extending his stay at the Allianz Arena.

This follows Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain being among Kimmich’s recent admirers, but with Bayern perhaps now holding the advantage in what will likely be seen as a big boost for the Bundesliga giants after a turbulent 2024…

??? Bayern are now confident to get new deal agreement done with Joshua Kimmich. Negotiations are underway and he’s now more open to discuss compared to last season. PSG move didn’t happen… while Bayern absolutely want Kimmich to stay and be a face of the project. pic.twitter.com/7k82s3bhW9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2024

See the post above as Romano explains how keen Bayern are to keep Kimmich, which makes sense after the blow of losing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last season, while they also face uncertainty over Alphonso Davies, who is another star player heading towards being a free agent.

Joshua Kimmich transfer: Blow for Liverpool as Bayern stay looks likely

Liverpool could surely have done well to land an elite talent like Kimmich on a free, but it seems they’ll have to look at other options now as the 29-year-old probably won’t be available.

At the same time, however, it remains to be seen if players in the Kimmich or Martin Zubimendi mould will keep being a priority for the Merseyside giants after the superb recent form of Curtis Jones in midfield, as Jamie Carragher pointed out after the weekend win over Chelsea.

Even if Kimmich is one of the finest in Europe in his position, he’s also not getting any younger and has never played in the Premier League before, so there’d be no guarantees with a signing like that.

LFC might want to explore other options soon, though it also seems clear that in Jones they have an elite prospect who’s come up from their academy, providing great depth alongside others like Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in that area of the pitch.