Liverpool and Chelsea target with six G/A offered €6m pay rise by European table toppers

Napoli have drawn up a new contract for star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia which will see the Georgian star receive a €5m/€6m pay rise at the Italian club.

The 23-year-old has attracted a lot of attention since moving to Naples in 2022 with Kvaratskhelia’s performances during the 2022/23 campaign helping Napoli win Serie A, while also leaving fans stunned over the new talent they acquired.

The Georgian international produced 14 goals and 17 assists across 43 games for the Italian outfit and has started the current campaign off in a similar fashion.

Antonio Conte’s team currently sit top of Serie A after eight games, with Kvaratskhelia contributing four goals and two assists.

With an expiring contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2027, Napoli are keen to tie one of their key men down long-term and have already a new deal written up, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist states that the Serie A leaders are ready to offer Kvaratskhelia a new contract with a salary increase worth €5m/€6m per season.

No agreement has been agreed between the parties just yet, with negotiations expected to continue with his camp over the coming weeks.

A new Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contract at Napoli would be a blow for Liverpool and Chelsea

Two clubs that showed an interest in Kvaratskhelia this summer were Liverpool and Chelsea, reported The Standard; while Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG were also linked to the Georgia international.

A new contract would be a major blow for the 23-year-old’s suitors as not only will it mean that the winger stays in Naples for another season, but it will also increase his price tag.

This would be great business for the Italian club should they get Kvaratskhelia’s new contract over the line as every club in the world wants to keep their main stars.